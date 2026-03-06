Maximum temperatures soar across Gujarat; Bhavnagar hottest at 38°C

Barely into the first week of March, temperatures across cities in Gujarat soared as high as 38 degree Celsius on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert saying hot and humid air conditions will prevail over the coastal areas of Gujarat including Kutch region on March 5 and 6 adding that it might lead to discomfort.

Further, the forecast for the maximum temperature issued by the IMD states that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected till Friday, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3 degrees during the subsequent two days (till the weekend).

Thereafter, a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees is expected. Similarly, for the minimum temperature, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected till next week, the weather department said.