Maximum temperatures soar across Gujarat; Bhavnagar hottest at 38°C

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Barely into the first week of March, temperatures across cities in Gujarat soared as high as 38 degree Celsius on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert saying hot and humid air conditions will prevail over the coastal areas of Gujarat including Kutch region on March 5 and 6 adding that it might lead to discomfort.
Further, the forecast for the maximum temperature issued by the IMD states that no major change in maximum temperatures is expected till Friday, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3 degrees during the subsequent two days (till the weekend).
Thereafter, a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees is expected. Similarly, for the minimum temperature, no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected till next week, the weather department said.
On Thursday, maximum as well as minimum temperatures rose appreciably in parts of Saurashtra, while they were appreciably above normal in parts of North Gujarat and South Gujarat. Bhavnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature on Thursday at 38 degrees Celsius — 4.7 degrees above normal, followed by Rajkot at 37.9 degrees Celsius — 3.8 degrees above normal.
A minimum temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was the lowest recorded in the state at Naliya. Ahmedabad and Amreli recorded a maximum temperature of 37.7 degrees Celsius, Gandhinagar and Vadodara 37.2 degrees, Deesa 37.3 degrees, Porbandar 36.7 degrees, Surat 36.4 degrees, Kandla 35 degrees and Naliya 30.6 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Ahmedabad was 22.5 degrees Celsius — 5 degrees above normal, Gandhinagar 21.5 degrees — 5.1 degrees above normal, Bhuj 20.4 degrees — 3.6 degrees above normal and Rajkot 20.2 degrees — 2.5 degrees above normal.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram