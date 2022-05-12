Maximum temperatures to fall marginally in Gujarat from tomorrow, says IMD

Gujarat has been reeling under severe heatwave conditions for the past few weeks. While the maximum temperature touched 46 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, in Surendranagar, Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at 2.30 pm in Rajkot at 44 degrees Celsius, followed by Ahmedabad’s 43.6, Bhuj’s 41.4, Deesa’s 42 and Vadodara’s 41.4 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The government has alerted district administrators on the prevailing heatwave conditions and the possible heat-related emergencies. According to the IMD, no major respite is in sight for a week, though maximum temperatures will marginally dip from Friday.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Surendranagar and Kutch on Thursday.

“The heatwave is till today but as a precautionary measure, we have issued an alert for tomorrow as well,” IMD’s regional director Manorama Mohanty told The Indian Express.

The highest temperatures will be between 43-44 degree Celsius from Friday, said Mohanty.

“Since the temperatures would be between 43-44 degrees for the next seven days, people are advised to take necessary precautions. When a temperature crosses 45 degree Celsius it is termed as a heatwave. For the next seven days, temperatures will remain high—between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius,” she added.

“As per the advisory issued by the weather department, all the district collectors have been asked to be on alert on heat-related cases. The state government is continuously monitoring the weather situation,” said Mohanty.

For Friday, the IMD has issued an alert for north Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch. “Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of north Gujarat region, namely Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana; and in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Surendranagar, Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad and Kutch,” it said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a screenshot of 47 degrees Celsius recorded at Ahmedabad was making the rounds on social media. When asked about it, Mohanty said, “The temperatures shown by private apps are not correct since these private parties are not answerable to anyone they do not use scientific methods. The temperatures shown by the government’s IMD are accurate,” she said.

An updated weather bulletin will be released by the IMD in the evening.

Heat-related emergency cases rise

As per the data maintained by the 108 emergency services, daily emergency calls have increased by 10 per cent since the start of April. Within the past one week—from May 5 to 11—over 3,500 heat-related calls were addressed by the ambulance services. This includes 890 calls from Ahmedabad. Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea and high fever were the three categories that received most complaints. A total of eight cases of heatstroke were reported in the past week.

In the past one week, the highest number of heat-related emergency cases were reported on May 9, when 541 calls were recorded—150 of them from Ahmedabad.

In the first eleven days of May, over nearly 5,500 heat-related emergency calls were recorded by the 108 services. The per-day cases too have increased by 10 per cent since the start of April. Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, heat stroke, high fever, severe headache and altered mental status have been the common complaints. Abdominal pain cases were followed by vomiting and diarrhoea cases, both for the state and Ahmedabad.

(Heat-related emergencies data provided by 108 GVK services)