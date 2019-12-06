Maximum number of cases against helmet rule violators, penalty in Surat

In November, Surat police filed 36,020 on-spot cases against helmet rule violators and collected fine of Rs 1,80,10,000. (File) In November, Surat police filed 36,020 on-spot cases against helmet rule violators and collected fine of Rs 1,80,10,000. (File)

The Surat traffic police department has topped in the state in registering the maximum number of cases for violating helmet rule and collecting the highest penalty amount from violators, according to its data.

According to the department, from November 1 to November 30, the team registered 36,020 on-spot cases against helmet rule violators and collected fine of Rs 1,80,10,000. As many as 12,040 cases were registered against HSRP number plate violators for which Rs 37,50,000 was collected as fine. The number of cases for PUC 1,750 cases of PUC and penalty amount of Rs 8,75,000. During the past one month, people were seen standing in queue at various PUC centres to get certificates for their bikes. While the business of helmet sellers also had gone up in the city.

Deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Prashant Sumbe, said, “We have topped in the state in registering number of cases and recovering penalty amount for helmet rule violation. The credit goes to our staff, who worked hard and also faced public anger. Now helmet has been made voluntary and we have informed our teams.”

A total of 52,413 cases of helmet rule violation were through CCTV cameras and e-challans were issued to the tune of Rs 2,62,06,500 in Surat. A total of 88,433 cases were registered for helmet rule violation and a penalty of Rs 4.42 crore was collected. Vadodara registered 57,240 cases and collected penalty of Rs 2.86 crore; Rajkot 48,520 cases with penalty of Rs 2.42 crore and Ahmedabad 36,000 cases with penalty of Rs 1.8 crore, according to Surat traffic police.

In the drive that began on November 1, the traffic police identified 60 traffic junctions in the city where bikers were checked. Apart from spot checking, the personnel posted in the Command and Control Centre at Police Bhavan monitored violations through CCTV cameras and issued e-challans with photographs of violators to their homes.

After the rules as per amended the Motor Vehicles Act were implemented on September 15, the state government gave a relaxation time till October 31, mentioning that the rules would be strictly implemented from November 1. The checking was done for helmet, HSRP number plates and PUC certificates from two-wheeler riders.

On December 4, the state government decided to temporarily suspend the helmet rule in the municipality and municipal corporation areas across the state. The decision came into effect on Thursday.

“We will continue with our drive and from next week onwards, we will focus on bikes with more than two people and seat belt violations by car drivers. Our objective is safety of the public and their lives. We will also penalise vehicles plying on BRTS routes in the city and traffic signal violators,” added Sumbe.

