Mauled by leopard outside her home, 4-year-old girl dies in hospital

Riya, who suffered serious neck and throat injuries, was first taken to a nearby Primary Health Centre. She was shifted to Ahwa Civil Hospital the next day, and later that afternoon, referred to Valsad Civil Hospital.

Written by: Kamal Saiyed
2 min readSuratJan 30, 2026 12:39 AM IST
A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl who was attacked by a leopard near her residence in Dang district’s Daher village three days ago died while undergoing treatment at the Valsad Civil Hospital on Thursday, forest department officers said. As many as six cages have now been set up across the village to trap the leopard, officers said.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on January 26, when the tribal girl, Riya Salkar, and her grandmother, Shantiben, were returning to their house in Subir taluka after attending a wedding function. They had almost entered their house when a leopard hiding nearby attacked Riya on the neck and tried to drag her away. Shantiben raised an alarm and her daughter, Anuben Dalvi, who lives in the neighbourhood, stepped out with a wooden stick, and other villagers also reached the spot. The leopard let go of Riya and escaped, forest department officers said citing local residents.

Riya, who suffered serious neck and throat injuries, was first taken to a nearby Primary Health Centre. She was shifted to Ahwa Civil Hospital the next day, and later that afternoon, referred to Valsad Civil Hospital.

Dang South Range Forest officer Archana Hira said, “She had deep injuries on the throat and neck caused by the leopard’s jaws.”

She added, “We have installed six cages at different locations to catch the leopard, on the basis of its pugmarks. The girl’s parents work as farm labourers in Navsari. The victim was their youngest child… They have two more children.”

Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs. Expertise Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs. Civic & Infrastructure Coverage: He consistently reports on urban development and public safety in Surat, including: Traffic & Urban Planning: Monitoring the city's 13-fold increase in traffic violations and the implementation of new municipal drives. Public Safety: Investigative reporting on infrastructure failures, fire safety NOC compliance in schools and commercial buildings, and Metro rail progress. Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli). Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
