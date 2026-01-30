Mauled by leopard outside her home, 4-year-old girl dies in hospital

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on January 26, when the tribal girl, Riya Salkar, and her grandmother, Shantiben, were returning to their house in Subir taluka after attending a wedding function.

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl who was attacked by a leopard near her residence in Dang district’s Daher village three days ago died while undergoing treatment at the Valsad Civil Hospital on Thursday, forest department officers said. As many as six cages have now been set up across the village to trap the leopard, officers said.

The incident took place around 9:30 pm on January 26, when the tribal girl, Riya Salkar, and her grandmother, Shantiben, were returning to their house in Subir taluka after attending a wedding function. They had almost entered their house when a leopard hiding nearby attacked Riya on the neck and tried to drag her away. Shantiben raised an alarm and her daughter, Anuben Dalvi, who lives in the neighbourhood, stepped out with a wooden stick, and other villagers also reached the spot. The leopard let go of Riya and escaped, forest department officers said citing local residents.