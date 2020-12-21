Maths tuition teacher ‘dies by suicide’ in Ahmedabad

Caption: 40-year-old Parth Tank, a private tuition teacher ended his life by jumping from the terrace of 14-storey commercial complex Rajyash Rise near Vishala circle in Ahmedabad on Monday morning. (Express Photo)

A 40-year-old private tuition teacher allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of a 14-storey commercial complex at Vishala Circle in Ahmedabad on Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the body of Parth Tank, a resident of Vrindavan Society near Dharnidhar Derasar in Ahmedabad, was found at the parking entry of Rajyash Rise commercial building at Vishala Circle in Ahmedabad.

A CCTV footage showed Tank falling from the terrace of the 14-storey building around 9.30 am, after which security staff and others rushed to the spot.

Police said Tank had gone to the gym on the first floor of Rajyash Rise complex in the morning after which he went to the terrace of the building and allegedly took the extreme step.

“He has been going to the gym every morning for the past three four months and on Monday, he informed the same to his family. After attending gym, he went to the terrace and took the extreme step. We have collected the CCTV footage and statements of the persons near the spot… We did not find any note… and have filed an accidental death report in the case. An investigation has started,” said MG Damor, inspector of Vasna police station.

“I was deployed at the other entry gate of the complex… I heard a loud thud after which people started running towards the parking entry area. He was dead on the spot,” said a security guard.

Preliminary investigation shows that Tank was allegedly suffering from “depression” and was undergoing treatment, police said.

“The family of the victim has informed us that he was suffering from depression for quite some time and for the past six months, he was undergoing medical treatment… Further questioning is going on,” said Damor.

Tank is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. He has been in private tuition profession for almost two decades.

To seek help and counselling on mental health, one can reach out to AASRA (9820466726) and Saath India (079 26305544).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.