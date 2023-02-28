scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Mastermind in fake GST billing case apprehended

The department officials said in a statement that Kazi used to lure unsuspecting people, use their Aadahar Cards and Pan numbers to create fake companies and get illegal GST registrations.

Irfan Sabbirhussain Kazi, the mastermind who set up 10 fake companies, made counterfeit bills worth Rs 83 crore and passed on tax reliefs worth Rs 15 crore to beneficiaries. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
Mastermind in fake GST billing case apprehended
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The state GST department in Gujarat Tuesday said it has apprehended Irfan Sabbirhussain Kazi, the mastermind who set up 10 fake companies, made counterfeit bills worth Rs 83 crore and passed on tax reliefs worth Rs 15 crore to beneficiaries.

The department officials said in a statement that Kazi used to lure unsuspecting people, use their Aadahar Cards and Pan numbers to create fake companies and get illegal GST registrations.

Without conducting any real transactions, the accused would issue fake bills.

Kazi was apprehended on February 27. He was produced before a local court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Also Read
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director
UN Mehta institute director RK Patel steps down, Chirag Doshi takes over

The court permitted the department to conduct custodial interrogation of the accused for seven days, the release added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:16 IST
Next Story

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close