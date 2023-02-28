Mastermind in fake GST billing case apprehended

The state GST department in Gujarat Tuesday said it has apprehended Irfan Sabbirhussain Kazi, the mastermind who set up 10 fake companies, made counterfeit bills worth Rs 83 crore and passed on tax reliefs worth Rs 15 crore to beneficiaries.

The department officials said in a statement that Kazi used to lure unsuspecting people, use their Aadahar Cards and Pan numbers to create fake companies and get illegal GST registrations.

Without conducting any real transactions, the accused would issue fake bills.

Kazi was apprehended on February 27. He was produced before a local court in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The court permitted the department to conduct custodial interrogation of the accused for seven days, the release added.