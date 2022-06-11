‘Mastermind’ behind head clerk exam paper leak arrested from Sabarkantha

The alleged “mastermind” behind the Head Clerk recruitment exam paper leak, Tushar Mer, was arrested by police from a village in Sabarkantha on Sunday. Days after whistleblower Yuvrajsinh Jadeja claimed that Mer was still absconding.

According to police, Mer was arrested from Sonpari village under Prantij Taluka on Saturday by a team from Prantij Police Station for his alleged role in the question paper leak for the recruitment examination conducted by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)in December 2021.

Mer is the 36th accused to be arrested in the paper leak scandal from Prantij and Gandhinagar in which question papers for the recruitment exam were leaked to selected candidates prior to the exam for Rs 10-15 lakh.

On Thursday, Jadeja held a press conference in Ahmedabad where he claimed that Mer was the “mastermind” of the paper leak case and he had arranged for the stay of candidates in a farmhouse in a village in Prantij where the question papers were solved for them in advance.

Speaking to The Indian Express, PP Vaghela, inspector, Prantij PS said, “We arrested the accused and presented him before the magistrate seeking a remand of 14 days. We have received a remand of six days for him.”

Over 88000 candidates had taken the head clerk recruitment exam on December 12, 2021, for 186 vacancies.

Days after the exam, Jadeja had claimed that the paper was leaked in advance. Under pressure, the state government accepted that the paper was leaked and cancelled the exams. It was held again on March 20 this year. According to police, the paper leak occurred through a private printing press in Ahmedabad that received a contract from GSSSB to publish the question papers.

A criminal case was registered at Prantij police station of Sabarkantha district. A total of 36 persons from Gandhinagar , Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha have been arrested in the case and out of 36, 9 are in sub-jail and the remaining are out on bail. Police have already filed a chargesheet in the case.