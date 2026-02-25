Massive waiting list of 1,849 patients for kidney transplant at Ahmedabad IKDRC: Gujarat Govt

According to data from the Gujarat Assembly, only 293 patients received transplants from cadaveric organ donations in the last 2 years,

As many as 1,849 patients are currently on the waiting list to get a kidney transplant and are awaiting a donor organ at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad, while only 293 patients received transplants from cadaveric organ donations in the last two years, according to data from the Gujarat Assembly.

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala of Jamalpur-Khadia sought information from the health department regarding the number of patients on the waiting list at the kidney hospital of Medicity in Ahmedabad and how many kidneys had been allocated in the previous two years.

Notably, IKDRC carried out 500 kidney transplants in the 2025 calendar year and 443 in 2024, totalling 943 surgeries.