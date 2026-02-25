Massive waiting list of 1,849 patients for kidney transplant at Ahmedabad IKDRC: Gujarat Govt

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As many as 1,849 patients are currently on the waiting list to get a kidney transplant and are awaiting a donor organ at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad, while only 293 patients received transplants from cadaveric organ donations in the last two years, according to data from the Gujarat Assembly.
Congress MLA Imran Khedawala of Jamalpur-Khadia sought information from the health department regarding the number of patients on the waiting list at the kidney hospital of Medicity in Ahmedabad and how many kidneys had been allocated in the previous two years.
Notably, IKDRC carried out 500 kidney transplants in the 2025 calendar year and 443 in 2024, totalling 943 surgeries.
However, the reply by Minister of State for Health Praful Pansheriya in the Vidhan Sabha that just 293 kidneys were allocated refers only to the organs that had come from cadaveric organ donations. The other 650 transplants took place with the help of live kidney donations and swap donations by family members of the patients, said an officer at IKDRC.
This means that only 31 per cent of the total kidney transplants were from cadaveric organ donations, while the demand for replacement organs due to renal failure is high. This also brings forth the need for more awareness on organ donation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram