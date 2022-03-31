Massive fire at cloth godown in Ahmedabad

Around 500 tonne of cloth was gutted in a fire at a godown on the Piplaj-Piraña road in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad early Thursday, said officials of the fire department. There has been no injury or fatalities in the fire, they added.

According to officials of the Fire Safety Department, the fire started at Shiv Shakti Godown in the Mahendra Mill compound around 3:30 am.

“The first call was made around 3:48 am after which nine fire tender vehicles and more than two dozen firefighters were rushed to the spot. We were able to douse the fire by 7 am using water cannons from four directions. Then force entry was made inside the compound using JCB machines,” said a senior fire official in Ahmedabad.

“There has been no injury or fatalities in the accident. The cause of the fire remains unknown and teams of police and a forensic science laboratory have come to the spot. According to the owner of the godown, some 500 tonne of cloth material kept in the godown was gutted in the fire,” added the official.