Massive fire breaks out in Surat’s Raghuveer Textile Market; third incident in six months

The surat fire department received a call at 11.45 pm in the night about the fire caught on the first floor of the Raghuveer textile market. (Representational) The surat fire department received a call at 11.45 pm in the night about the fire caught on the first floor of the Raghuveer textile market. (Representational)

A major fire broke out in Raghuveer textile market on Puna Kumbhariya road in Surat, on Tuesday early morning. No casualties have been reported as all the shops were closed. Over 15 fire tenders were involved in extinguishing the fire flames. This is the third incident in the last six months of fire in the same market. The market was sealed after the second incident.

The fire was brought under control after three hours in the night. Several people from nearby areas reached the spot after hearing about the fire incident. There are over 15 textile markets on Kumbharia road.

The surat fire department received a call at 11.45 pm in the night about the fire caught on the first floor of the Raghuveer textile market. The fire officials reached the spot at 12.00 am and started extinguishing fire flames which were emerging from the elevation structure of the market.

A total of 15 fire tenders from different zones reached to the spot as the fire was spreading with spread due to winds. The fire department officials brought the fire under control after two hours.

Surat municipal fire department Chief fire officer Basant Pareek said, “This is the third such incident of fire that broke out in the same market, earlier such incident had taken place on 8th January and 21st January. After the fire incident, we have found that the fire safety systems in the market were not adequate and even the elevation structure of the market is not proper. After the second fire incident, we have sealed the market. As the market falls in the SUDA area, we have given a report to the SUDA chief to make changes in the elevation structure. The market was already sealed.”

He further added, “The fire flames which started from the first floor extended to eight floor of the market. The fire was at multiple places in the markets so our staffers got divided from all directions. The empty shops in the markets were engulfed into the There was some repairing work going on in the market. At present, it is difficult to say how the fire had erupted but investigations is going on. There were no causalities reported in the fire incident.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd