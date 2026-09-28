Massive fire at Surat textile market, 7 shops gutted

The fire broke out in a large store section on the first floor of the six-storey textile market building.

A MAJOR FIRE broke out at a textile market in Surat on Monday, destroying at least seven shops and causing loss running into several crores of rupees to textile traders, fire department officials said. Over 15 fire tenders soon reached the building – Sangini Hub textile market in Saroli – evacuated people and began operations to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a senior official said, adding “Whether it was accidental or due to foul play is yet to be probed.”

With the festive season round the corner, textile traders had stocked large quantities of sarees and dress material ahead of Diwali to meet the extra demand.