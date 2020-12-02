Mass gathering violating Covid norms in Tapi: Ex-BJP MLA, his son and 2 cops among 18 detained

On Wednesday, police learnt that Songadh police inspector CK Chaudhary and head constable Nilesh Manilalbhai were also present at the venue and were suspended by Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian. (Representational)

Former MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kanti Gamit, his son Jitu Gamit, police officers, BJP leader, councillor and village sarpanch were among 18 persons detained by the Tapi police on Wednesday for conducting a mass gathering in Songadh taluka of Tapi district on November 29 for his granddaughter’s engagement, allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

Police also added IPC Section 308 (attempt to culpable homicide) to the complaint. Covid-19 tests of all detainees were conducted and once their reports turn negative, they will be arrested, police said. Hundreds of people without wearing mask and not following social distancing, were seen dancing at the engagement ceremony of Kanti Gamit’s granddaughter at Doswada village in Songadh taluka, in videos widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

Tapi district Superintendent of Police Sujata Majumdar verified the video clips and lodged a complaint with Vyara police station under Indian Penal Code sections 188, 270, 269, GPA Act section 131, Disaster management Act 51(b) and Epidemic Act 3, against event organisers Jitendra alias Jitu Gamit, sarpanch of Doswada village in Songadh taluka, and son of former BJP MLA from Nizar seat in Tapi district, Kanti Gamit, among others. Police also found that no permission was sought for organising the event.

On Wednesday, police learnt that Songadh police inspector CK Chaudhary and head constable Nilesh Manilalbhai were also present at the venue and were suspended by Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian.

Majumdar said, “We have registered an offence seeing the gravity of the incident. No police permission was taken for the event… We have also detained a police inspector and a head constable as they were named in the complaint. We are trying to identify others involved in organising the event and the role played by them.”

Among the detained are: police inspector CK Chaudhary, head constable Nilesh Manilalbhai, former MLA Kanti Gamit, Vinod Chandatre (Songadh Nagar Palika councilor), Kevin Desai (BJP leader), Jitu Gamit (Doswada village sarpanch), Mahendrabhai Chaudhary (cook), Alpesh Gamit (music band supplier), Ramesh Gamit (mandap services), Mitesh Gamit (videographer), Hiralkumar Gamit, Dipesh Gamit, Haresh Gamit, Mitesh Gamit, Suresh Gamit, Gurjibhai Kotwadiya, Mangabhai Gamit and Amit Gamit — all residents of Songadh.

