Gujarat Government has prohibited mass gathering at public places on Holi

The Gujarat government on Wednesday prohibited any mass gathering at public spaces to play with colours during Holi festival (known as Dhuleti in Gujarat) on March 29 in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. However it has granted permission for organising Holika Dahan ceremony a day before Dhuleti, on March 28, with guidelines related to social distancing in place.

As per a notification order by KK Nirala, Additional Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat Government to the Director General of Police (DGP), all collectors, police superintendents, police commissioners and all senior police officials of the state on Wednesday, “The festival of Holika Dahan is on March 28 and festival of playing colours (Dhuleti) is on March 29 where traditionally people have been assembling in large numbers at societies, public places, open spaces and roads to celebrate it. However this year the possibility of COVID infection might rise due to gathering of people in large numbers…”



“Keeping in view the current situation of Covid-19 in the state, the ceremony of Holika Dahan or Holi can be observed traditionally within limited number of persons where the Holika exhibition and traditional Pooja ceremony can also be held. However it will be the organisers’ responsibility to ensure that large crowd does not get assembled during the ceremony and COVID related guidelines are being followed,” the notification read.