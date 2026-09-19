Engineering student dies after falling from Gujarat’s university hostel

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A 19-year-old computer engineering student, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died on Saturday after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of her hostel building at Marwadi University in Gujarat’s Rajkot.
The student, Alla Venkatesh Soubharnika, was doing her second year (third semester) of the course, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS), sources in the university said. Marwadi University, located on the Rajkot-Morbi Road, is claimed to be the largest private university in Saurashtra and designated as a Centre of Excellence by the Gujarat Government.
Soubharnika, who belongs to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, had her room on the 10th floor of the girls’ hostel — Hostel-A — on the campus, according to Dr Kunal Vaghela, Head of the Department of Computer Engineering.
“The students said they saw Soubharnika talking on the phone at 10.30 am before running in the lobby and taking the extreme step,” Dr Vaghela told The Indian Express.
Students reported the incident to the hostel warden, who immediately alerted the police.
“We have two ambulances on the campus, and one of them was used to take her to a hospital,” added Dr Vaghela. Soubharnika was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.
Vaghela said that the student’s parents had been informed of the tragedy.
The police at Kuvadva Road station told The Indian Express that the post-mortem was underway as of 3 pm and that they had launched a probe.
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