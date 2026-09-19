Engineering student dies after falling from Gujarat’s university hostel

The student was doing her second year of the course, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS).

A 19-year-old computer engineering student, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, died on Saturday after allegedly jumping from the 10th floor of her hostel building at Marwadi University in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

The student, Alla Venkatesh Soubharnika, was doing her second year (third semester) of the course, specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS), sources in the university said. Marwadi University, located on the Rajkot-Morbi Road, is claimed to be the largest private university in Saurashtra and designated as a Centre of Excellence by the Gujarat Government.

Soubharnika, who belongs to Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, had her room on the 10th floor of the girls’ hostel — Hostel-A — on the campus, according to Dr Kunal Vaghela, Head of the Department of Computer Engineering.