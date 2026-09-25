Andhra student falls to death in Rajkot university, 2nd case in a week

Inspector A N Jani of Kuvadwa Road police station said that an Accidental Death (AD) report has been filed. (File Photo)

A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building on the campus of Marwadi University in Rajkot on Friday morning.

The incident comes just six days after a female student of the same university committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building, on September 19.

In the latest incident, Hemanth Gandham, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the university’s main building and he was declared dead on the spot by paramedics a few minutes after the fall.

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Deputy Registrar Nibish Verghese told The Indian Express that Gandham was a fifth semester student of Computer Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI).