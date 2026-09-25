Andhra student falls to death in Rajkot university, 2nd case in a week

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A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a building on the campus of Marwadi University in Rajkot on Friday morning.
The incident comes just six days after a female student of the same university committed suicide by jumping from the hostel building, on September 19.
In the latest incident, Hemanth Gandham, a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of the university’s main building and he was declared dead on the spot by paramedics a few minutes after the fall.
Deputy Registrar Nibish Verghese told The Indian Express that Gandham was a fifth semester student of Computer Engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The incident took place around 8:10 am on Friday just after a class ended, said Verghese. Several university officials reached the spot and the police and paramedics were informed. The body has been sent for postmortem.
Inspector A N Jani of Kuvadwa Road police station said that an Accidental Death (AD) report has been filed. No suicide note has been recovered, he added.
Hemnath was distressed about his health, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Hetal Patel said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered. He had undergone a few surgeries recently and had confided in his hostel roommate that if his health issues persist, he wanted to die, she said.
The Kuvadava police have initiated a probe, Patel added.
On September 19, Alla Venkatesh Soubharnika (19), a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur, allegedly jumped to her death from the 10th floor of the hostel building. She was a third semester student of computer engineering with a specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDS).
After the second suicide incident at the University in a week, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest and several agitating students were detained by the police.
(With PTI inputs)
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