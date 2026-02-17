‘Will marry man of my choice on turning 18’: minor girl to Gujarat High Court, refuses to return to parents

Gujarat High Court orders minor girl to be placed in children’s home after she refuses to return to parents amid dispute over relationship. (File)

The Gujarat High Court Monday directed a children’s home in the state to take custody of a 16-year-old girl, who refused to return to her parents, saying they were against her relationship with a boy of her choice, although the two were willing to wait to “attain marriageable age”.

A Division Bench of Justice N S Sanjay Gowda and Justice D M Vyas was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl’s father, who contended that she had been illegally confined by six respondents, including the man she “wants to marry”.

Earlier, the court directed the state government to “secure the corpus (girl),” who was produced before the bench on Monday.