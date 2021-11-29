Gujarat: Married woman elopes with ‘boy of 14’, cops ask his kin to produce age proof

Sukhsar police station in Dahod district is probing a bizarre case of a 40-year-old woman having allegedly “eloped” with a boy, whose family claimed he is a minor of 14 years of age.

The woman, who has left behind her husband and six children, and the boy, allegedly “fell in love” while working as labourers in Gandhinagar. The police are now awaiting the birth certificate of the boy to confirm if he is a minor to proceed with a case against the woman under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, if applicable.

The investigating officer of Sukhsar police station told this newspaper that the boy’s family, which hails from Amlikheda village of Fatepura taluka of Dahod district, has been asked to bring the birth certificate of the boy to confirm his age.

Police Sub-Inspector N P Shelot told The Indian Express, “The matter is actually about a month old. The boy’s family approached Sukhsar police station with a complaint that the woman had abducted their minor son, who is 14. As per the Aadhaar card of the boy, shown by his family, his year of birth is 2007, which makes him 14-year-old but during the probe, we also came across one of his conversations with his father, where he is asserting that he is an adult and born in 1997. We have asked the boy’s family to produce his birth certificate for clarification so that we can proceed with the case if it fits under the POCSO Act.”

Shelot said that the boy’s family decided to approach the police after a failed “monetary negotiation” between the two families. Shelot said, “From the primary investigation it does not appear that both sides are revealing the truth. We have learnt that they were in talks for a financial negotiation, as is the practice in this region to settle disputes between families from which persons have eloped together. It seems like their negotiation talks failed and the boy’s family decided to file a complaint. We are not sure if the alleged abduction took place in Gandhinagar where they were working or at Sukhsar or any other place.”

The woman’s husband, who hails from Sagrapada village in Fatepura taluka of Dahod, has told the police that he had first approached the boy’s family in Amlikheda allegedly against the “youth luring his wife to elope”. Police officials said that the boy’s family had also located the two and decided to bring them back to the village to resolve the issue but the two escaped from Santrampur while on their way to Dahod.