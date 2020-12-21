Marine commando found dead with bullet injury from service gun

As per the police, an MP5 automatic submachine gun issued to Chauhan for official purpose was found near the body.

A 36-year-old Marine Commando with State Reserve Police (SRP) posted at Kandla Marine in Kutch was found dead at his rented residence in Anjar of Kutch with bullet wound from his service automatic submachine gun, police said.

According to police, the deceased, Mahesh Chauhan, was living at a rented residence in Shivdhara Society at Anjar. His body with a bullet injury on head was found at his residence by a neighbour around 5.30 pm on Saturday.

As per the police, an MP5 automatic submachine gun issued to Chauhan for official purpose was found near the body.

Chauhan, a native of Surendranagar, was in police service since 2009. He is survived by wife and three kids who stay in Surendranagar.

Speaking to The Indian Express, MM Jadeja, inspector at Anjar police station, said, “Mahesh was living with his nephew at the rented residence. However, for the past two weeks the nephew had gone to Surendranagar for his wedding. On Saturday evening, his nephew tried calling him on his phone but there was no response. He then called up a neighbour in the society to check on Mahesh and the body was found…”

“We have not found any note from the spot and prima facie, we are treating this as a case of suicide… an accidental death report has been filed. A postmortem was also conducted. The family has not been questioned yet and the exact reason behind the extreme step is not known,” the inspector added.

