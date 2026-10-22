Marco Rubio visits Reliance’s Jamnagar refinery, discusses energy & tech partnerships

Accompanied by United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar Wednesday afternoon, spending nearly five hours at the complex. Discussions held on the occasion focussed on the “global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy”.

A statement from Reliance Industries said Secretary Rubio and Ambassador Gor toured the entire refinery complex “offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations”.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Executive Director Anant Ambani “outlined Reliance’s long-term vision for the Jamnagar complex and its development as a centre for deep-tech, innovation and advanced manufacturing. They shared their perspectives on opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing,” the statement said.

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There was also a briefing on Reliance’s New Energy giga factories, which are currently undergoing phase-wise commissioning, and under-construction data centres. Reliance is developing a 168MW data centre in partnership with Meta at Jamnagar. It is scheduled for completion in two years.

“The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand. Discussions also explored the increasing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of digital economy,” said the statement.

Ambassador Gor posted on X, “Over the past year, India’s imports of US LPG have surged from under 10% to 67%, making the United States India’s largest LPG supplier. Reliance’s planned investment in the first new US oil refinery in 50 years is another major opportunity to expand American energy production and create jobs.”

Rubio arrived in Jamnagar a day after calling India a crude-refining “superpower” and urging more processing of Venezuelan crude there.

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According to PTI, Rubio also visited Reliance’s Vantara animal rescue centre. Gor posted a photograph on X in which Rubio and wife Jeanette are seen with Executive Director and Vantara founder Anant Ambani and wife Radhika, along with Hital Meswani, RIL Executive Director and the in-charge of Petroleum Refining and Marketing and Petrochemicals Manufacturing.

In March, President Donald Trump had announced a USD 300 billion partnership with Reliance Industries to open a major oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas, the country’s first in 50 years.

At the Freedom 250 reception held in honour of Secretary Rubio in Mumbai on Tuesday, Gor said the US was “laser-focussed” on driving the bilateral trade target between India and the US to 500 billion USD from the current 240 billion USD “in the next three years”.

“The US-India partnership is not just built in Delhi and Washington; it is built in Mumbai, it is built in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai that make the Indian engine of prosperity,” said Ambassador Gor at the Mumbai event. Present at this event were Mahindra and Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra, Tata Trusts chairperson Noel Tata, founder of Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and others.

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Located in Khavda area of the coastal district of Jamnagar and commissioned in 2000, the Reliance refinery is claimed to be the world’s largest “grassroots refinery”.

Rubio and his delegation landed at the Jamnagar Air Force Station around 1 pm on Wednesday, where, as per protocol, District Collector PB Pandya and Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini welcomed him.

More than 150 personnel and officers of Jamnagar Police were deployed for security, and the road from the airport to the Reliance complex was cleared for their motorcade.

Sources said an advance team from the US Secret Service had reviewed the security preparations for the visit. Later in the evening, Rubio headed back to the airport and flew out at 6pm.