Gujarat Confidential: March target

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, who was recently appointed as vice chairman of the council.

By: Express News Service
1 min readAhmedabadFeb 13, 2026 10:51 PM IST
The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Council, along with Chief Secretary M K Das and other officials associated with the project. The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Council, along with Chief Secretary M K Das and other officials associated with the project.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing the Rs 1,200 crore Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project, convened a meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, who was recently appointed as vice chairman of the council. In the meeting, chairman of the Executive Council of the Trust and retired IAS officer, I P Gautam, informed that restoration work on 22 out of the total 28 buildings under restoration has been completed and the plan is to complete the rest of the restoration work by March. The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Council, along with Chief Secretary M K Das and other officials associated with the project.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Tarique Rahman
BNP secures big victory, Tarique Rahman tipped to be PM
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
Live Blog
Advertisement