Gujarat Confidential: March target

The Governing Council of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust (MGSAMT), which is implementing the Rs 1,200 crore Sabarmati Ashram Redevelopment Project, convened a meeting in Gandhinagar on Friday, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, who was recently appointed as vice chairman of the council. In the meeting, chairman of the Executive Council of the Trust and retired IAS officer, I P Gautam, informed that restoration work on 22 out of the total 28 buildings under restoration has been completed and the plan is to complete the rest of the restoration work by March. The meeting was attended by members of the Governing Council, along with Chief Secretary M K Das and other officials associated with the project.
