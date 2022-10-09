Many within BJP want to see its defeat in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday said there were many within the BJP who wanted to see the saffron party’s defeat in Gujarat.

“There are many inside the BJP who meet and ask me to do something in order to defeat the BJP itself. The BJP only wants to defeat BJP. For such members, I want to say that you remain in the BJP and work to destroy it from there and work for the AAP. If you come to the AAP, they will trouble you. They will destroy your business, your livelihood. Those in the Congress, forget your party and come to AAP. Join us to make a new Gujarat. Do not look which party you are in, just work for the state, work for the country,” said Kejriwal addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Valsad district.

He said that those opposing “free welfare schemes” are worried because “then there will be nothing left to loot”.

The AAP supremo said he has been assigned by Lord Krishna to “defeat the children of Kans”. “I am a devotee of Hanuman. I was born on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. My grandmother (dadi) used to affectionately call me ‘Krishna’. My childhood name was “Krishna” at home. I have his blessings and he has assigned me this special task to defeat these children of Kans, these demons–the modern-day demons. I need your support to help me in defeating these demons,” Kejriwal said in Dharampur, a day after the BJP called him an anti-Hindu.

Commenting on the controversial posters that came up across Gujarat Saturday, Kejriwal said, “They have written against God, I felt bad. I know they hate me, they can say whatever they want about me. But, at least, they should spare God. Who insults God? Those who insult God are demons. They are children of ‘Kans’. Earlier, demons used to enter anywhere, used to bully people, trouble women, rape them… What are these people doing, they are bullying everyone, troubling women, and beating up people, these are demons, the children of ‘Kans’.”

He also reiterated his promises of good education, roads, zero electricity bills, free medical treatment and 10 lakh new government jobs.

Kejriwal assured that the farmers would get full payment for their crops. “If their crops do not get sold at the market, the government will buy the crops at the minimum support price (MSP). We will first begin with five crops–wheat, rice, chana (gram), groundnut and cotton. We have done the same in Punjab with wheat, rice, gram, narma (cotton) and moong dal. Gradually, we will include other crops as well,” he said.

He also said that if voted to power, the AAP government would also solve the issue of power supply by ensuring 12 hours of power supply to farmers during the day. “By taking Narmada water to each and every corner of the state, we will also solve the problem of irrigation in the state. In Delhi, and now even in Punjab, automatic compensation, at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare, is given to the farmers in the case of crop failure. The same scheme will be applied in Gujarat as well,” the Delhi CM, who was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, said.

Kejriwal also repeated his promises on bringing provisions of the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution in the tribal areas.