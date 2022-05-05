India’s Covid management, vaccination drive studied by experts globally, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that India’s successful Covid-19 management and vaccination drive are being studied by experts globally and with the two successes, India has provided a health sector model to the world at large.

Mandaviya was inaugurating the 14th conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW) at Tent City, near Statue of Unity at Kevadia.

The union minister said that India managed the third wave “best”, and emphasised that the three-day conference is aimed towards strengthening the health sector in India through federal cooperation while keeping the next 25 years in mind.

With health ministers from 25 states of India in attendance at the conference, which has also been labelled as a health sector ‘chintan shibir’, Mandaviya said, “India is a big country of 1.3 billion population with huge diversity. In such a situation 97.5 per cent first dose administration is a huge accomplishment for India and the world is seeing that this is India’s model. It is not the time that we follow the global model. Today India too has given its model to the world and the world is studying it. Today, world’s experts are coming and studying India’s Covid-19 management and vaccination drive and in the coming days we have to further strengthen our health sector.”

“Today, we can see in the world that there is still a lockdown in some countries, economies are turbulent in some countries, and cases are still increasing in some countries. But India did the best management in the third wave, stopped cases from increasing, stopped casualties and today we have been able to control Covid-19 due to our joint efforts and a result of our holistic approach,” he further said.

Adding that the Covid-19 pandemic has taught lessons, Mandaviya laid the roadmap for the conference, stating that India needs to strengthen its healthcare system and infrastructure through Ayushman Bharat Infrastructure Mission to tackle future pandemics. Notably, the third day of the conference itinerary has a session planned on ‘Preparing India for Future Health Emergencies’.

“We need to deliberate on how we should face such pandemics in the future, if it comes… Through the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, the central government has declared a health package of Rs 64,000 crore. In the coming five years, a minimum of Rs 100 crore or more will be spent per district. The PM called for medical colleges in every district to produce doctors in our country.”

The union minister added that the Central government’s health budget, in the past six-seven years, has gone up from Rs 37,000 crore to Rs 96,000 crore this year and that the Centre will further increase the health budget in the coming years.

Pointing out that India did not face a situation unlike some other “developed countries” where medical staff abdicated duty in light of Covid-19, Mandaviya said, “I have also seen that when the first and second wave was ongoing in the world, there was such a country, I won’t name the country but it is a developed country, where doctors and nurses would not come to their jobs. From this stage today, I would like to congratulate our doctors, our nurses, our paramedic staff, who put their own lives at risk but abided by their duty towards their country… Our doctors tried as did our paramedic staff, and owing to that India could manage Covid-19. Today the whole world is praising India for two thighs — one, Covid-19 management and second, vaccination.”

Highlighting that the conference is one of the best examples of federal democracy, Mandaviya said, “We have to plan for the next 25 years. PM Modi has said something nice — that we should not think in token but in total, that is when we celebrate 100 years of our freedom. Where will our country be then? How will our health sector be? … When both central and state governments deliberate, central and state governments together make plans on implementation (of schemes) and the plan is based on our country’s situation, best practices prevalent globally are studied, (can healthcare be strengthened)…This is the best example of federal democracy.”

With several health department officials present at the event, including NITI Aayog member VK Paul and Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the dais, the event also saw the digital launch of the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme portal.

The dignitaries also released the NFHS-5 report, conducted in two phases between 2019-21 amid the pandemic, which has collected data of around 6.37 lakh households, and the Rural Health Statistics report for 2021.