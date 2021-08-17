Mansukh Mandaviya helped in ensuring enough doses for Gujarat: Nitin Patel

Congratulating health workers for administering over four crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine till August 15, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Monday attributed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s Gujarat connection to have played a role in ensuring sufficient vaccine doses for the state.

Patel who also holds the health portfolio was at the Sola hospital for his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The Deputy CM said, “I have been requesting Mansukhbhai to provide Gujarat with the maximum possible number of doses so that maximum citizens can be protected. Earlier we were receiving three to four lakh doses every day and since some time we have been receiving 6-6.5 lakh doses every day… As of today, Gujarat health department has nearly a stock of 13 lakh vaccine doses, of which we plan to administer around six lakh doses by the end of the day.”

The state administered 3.73 lakh doses on August 15, and on Monday it was 5.21 lakh doses, as per the CoWIN dashboard, taking the total doses administered in the state to over 4.06 crore. Approximately 3.07 crore first doses have been administered and 98.74 lakh have got both the doses.

Indicating that regular health services have actively resumed with a decline in Covid-19 cases, Patel said that the Gujarat Medical Education Research and Society (GMERS) Hospital at Sola in Ahmedabad gets “1,500-2,000 patients for various treatments each day”.

The minister had taken his first dose in the first week of March but he tested positive for Covid-19 in April, during the peak of the second wave.

To a media query, Patel said that the number of businesspersons, traders and others engaged in commercial activities who are yet to be vaccinated cannot be estimated as separate records are not maintained for this group. The deadline for mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for the group was August 15.

“The deadline was extended twice by the chief minister and special drives for this group were conducted on two days. I do not believe a lot of them are left to be vaccinated. In case there are people left from this group, they can still take the vaccine,” said Patel.