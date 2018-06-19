Mansa: 9 held for threatening Dalit groom for riding horse

Prashant Solanki on horseback at his bride’s in Parsa village, Sunday. Prashant Solanki on horseback at his bride’s in Parsa village, Sunday.

The Mansa police on Monday arrested nine persons belonging to the upper caste Darbar community in Parsa village for allegedly threatening a youth riding a horse in his marriage procession.

The accused allegedly stopped one Prashant Solanki, a resident of Mehsana town, and objected to his riding a horse in Parsa village where he was to get married. Solanki had travelled to the border of the village in a car and was scheduled to ride a horse to bride’s house with the wedding party and a DJ team. The accused claimed that the groom cannot ride a horse because it is something which only “shoorvir” (courageous) like Darbars can do, a member of the wedding party said.

After being threatened, the groom’s family had called the police and sought protection. Immediately, police personnel were deployed at the village and the marriage procession was held under police protection.

Police inspector Pritesh Patel said that an FIR was lodged against 10 persons late on Sunday night, following which the Mansa police arrested nine persons on Monday. He said that the name of one of the accused was wrongly mentioned, which was later corrected.

Patel said that all the accused are aged between 20 and 25-years-old. All the accused have been booked under IPC section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, wrongful restraint and various sections of atrocity acts.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App