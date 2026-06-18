Man’s body parts found at Amreli farm; animal attack likely: Police

SEVERAL BODY parts and blood-stained clothes of a 62-year-old man from Juna Sapar village of Savarkundala taluka in Amreli district were found from his farm nearly a week after he was last sighted at his residence, police said on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as Dilip Desai, a farmer. It is suspected that Desai was killed by a wild animal when he visited his farm, police said on Wednesday. The Savarkundala Rural Police registered a case of accidental death, emphasising that the post-mortem report would ascertain the exact cause of death. Samples would be sent for forensic analysis, police said.

Assistant sub-inspector R B Maru, who is investigating the case, said the police received a complaint regarding the matter on Tuesday.

According to Maru, Dilip’s son Vishal (40) works in the diamond industry in Surat. Owing to the holy month of Purshottam, Vishal’s mother Kanchanben went to Vadtal for religious reasons and Dilip was living alone. Dilip used to do farming in the family’s seven-bigha farm, 2-3 km from their village, police said citing the FIR.

Maru said Vishal would call and speak to his father daily. However, in the past one week, he received no response to phone calls. Vishal then enquired with neighbours and relatives to check on his father. And eventually, they found blood-stained clothes and the body parts near the farm.

Maru said, “Prima facie, it seems that he (Dilip) was killed by some wild animal(s)… which could be lion; the area has the presence of lions. But we are yet to get the post-mortem report.”

Meanwhile, Vishal said that his father was last seen by a neighbour on June 10, driving out a tractor from the house premises. He said that earlier, his parents went to Vadtal and stayed there for sometime.

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“My father then returned home and my mother stayed there (Vadtal),” said Vishal.

According to Vishal, neighbours informed him that they went to the farm and found his father’s spectacles and torn trousers with his mobile phone inside.

“His spade was also found in the field with some traces of some fur on it. It is possible that he used it in self-defence (against a wild animal),” Vishal said.

Vishal also indicated that he does not suspect foul play in his father’s death.

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The family performed the last rites after completion of the post-mortem, first in Savarkundala and then in Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Gir East Division) Vikas Yadav said, “It is a wildlife-dominated area. Movement of feral dogs has (also) been observed in that area. We have collected all the necessary samples including hair follicles. Exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report is received…,” Yadav said.