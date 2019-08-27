Man’s body exhumed after 10 months to probe murder aspect

POLICE EXHUMED the body of a 25-year-old man on Monday, almost 10 months after his body was found near Vatva canal in Ahmedabad, as investigating officers claimed that they recently found out that the man was murdered and had arrested two suspects in the case.

The body of Mohammad Sajid Sheikh (25), a resident of Vatva in Ahmedabad, was exhumed from the Bhukhari Baba graveyard at Dani Limda area of Ahmedabad on Monday evening, by a team of police and forensic science experts.

According to police, Sajid was found dead near the Vatva canal on October 7, 2018. The police had first registered a case of accidental death in the matter. “We had conducted a post mortem on the body, which showed the cause of death was due to a head injury.

However, it was unsure how the victim received the head injury, as there were no eye witnesses or complainants in the case. It was presumed at that time that a vehicle must have hit the victim, which resulted in his death,” said R A Jadav, in charge, Narol Police station.

The police claimed that they recently received a tip that Sajid might have been shot and murdered on the night of October 7 in 2018.

“We recently picked up Yakub Sheikh (29) and Firoz Pathan (33) for questioning, who later confessed that they had shot Sajid dead and thrown his body near the canal. Both Yakub and Firoz had an enemity with Sajid in the past, due to the latter’s proximity to a girl named Ayesha. On the evening of October 7, all three had fought at Jamalpur after which a case was lodged at another police station, for attempted murder against the accused duo. They later shot him dead using an illegal pistol,” said Jadav.

Police said that Sajid’s body has been exhumed to retrieve the trace of bullet round from his body. “In the earlier post mortem report, there was no mention of any trace of bullet in Sajid’s head. Doctors said that the bullet might have traveled to the spine of the victim and got stuck there, since there was no exit wound on his head. We will conduct a fresh post mortem to locate the bullet,” said Jadav.