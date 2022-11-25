Manoj Tiwari’s remarks threat to kill Kejriwal: Raghav Chadha

A day after BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s comments on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Gujarat elections co-incharge of the party, Friday alleged that the Delhi Lok Sabha MP has given an “open call for violence” and “threat to kill Kejriwal”. Chadha also added that the BJP is threatening Kejriwal as it was worried of losing the Gujarat assembly and the Delhi local body elections.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Chadha made the allegations on the basis of a television clip of Tiwari.

On Thursday, in an interview to ABP news in Ahmedabad, Tiwari said, “Why will I be scared of Arvind Kejriwal? Main toh Arvind Kejriwal ke liye suraksha ki maang kar raha hu. Delhi ki janta unko kahi payegi, toh aaj kal pitne lagi hai vidhaykon ko Aam Aadmi party ke. (I am demanding for the security of Arvind Kejriwal. People of Delhi have started beating up the MLAs of AAP)”

He added that he wanted to save Kejriwal from being thrashed, “lest someone gouges out his eyes and breaks his legs”. The remarks were in reference to Matiala (Delhi) AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav who was allegedly beaten up by party workers on Monday.

Later, Tiwari tweeted: “I am worried about the safety of Arvind Kejriwal ji, because AAP workers and public are angry because of continuous corruption, ticket sale and friendship with rapist and massage episode in jail. Their MLA has also been beaten up. That’s why this should not happen with the CM of Delhi.. Punishment should be given by the court only.”

Chadha, when asked about Tiwari’s tweet and statement to the news channel, said, “Through his statement, he (Tiwari) has threatened to kill Arvind Kejriwal. This is an effort to incite a mob. Aisa bayan diya jisse mob ko incite kiya jaye, logon ki bhavna bhadkayi jaye (A statement has been given as such that incites mob and stirs up people’s emotions). Manoj Tiwari has given an ‘open call for violence’.”

Appealing to the Delhi police and the Union home ministry to increase Kejriwal’s security, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab said, “They are so scared of Kejriwal that they want to kill him… This is BJP’s culture and mentality. They should be taken for treatment to some hospital…They have lost their mental balance.”

Advertisement

He also said that if anything happens to Kejriwal, then Tiwari and BJP should be held responsible.

Meanwhile, two AAP MLAs in Delhi—Saurabh Bhardwaj and Praveen Kumar—have written to the Delhi State Election Commission in connection with Tiwari’s statements to get him and others “arrested and have the matter investigated”.

Chadha also reiterated AAP’s promise of implementing the old pension scheme for the government employees of Gujarat if voted to power. The state government employees have been agitating seeking to remove the new pension scheme.