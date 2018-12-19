Manohar Lal Khattar in Surat, says Rahul ‘lies like Goebbels’

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday compared Rahul Gandhi with Hitler’s information minister, Paul Joesph Goebbels, saying that the Congress president is adhering to the principal that if a lie is spoken for hundred times it will look like truth.

Khattar, who was in Surat as part of the BJP campaign to hit out against the Congress over the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal following the Supreme Court quashing the petitions seeking CBI probe into the purchase of 36 fighter aircraft, said, “Now if a lie is spoken for hundred times or thousand times it will remain lie and it will not be truth.”

“In the last four years, there is one side growth of BJP party, and still it is increasing. We are being known in the world just only under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress is not able to digest this growth of BJP party and of PM Modi, and for that they are levelling baseless allegations against him.”

The Congress has been alleging corruption in the Rafale deal, saying that PM Modi personally helped businessman to benefit from the deal.

“Rahul and his party members are opposing the decision of the Supreme Court. We understood that they are doing it to get political mileage and they can do anything. Rahul Gandhi has committed contempt of Supreme Court’s decision, and we condemn it. He should apologise,” Khattar said, adding that recent defeat of BJP in three states was not linked to Rafale deal.