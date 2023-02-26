scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Mann reaches Bhavnagar, to attend mass wedding today

According to the Gujarat AAP, Mann would "bless" the 201 brides to be married in the "samuhik viva" or group wedding. (Express Photo)
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann arrived in Bhavnagar on Saturday evening, where on Sunday he will attend a mass marriage function. This is his first visit to Gujarat after the elections.

According to the Gujarat AAP, Mann would “bless” the 201 brides to be married in the “samuhik viva” or group wedding.

“The event is organised every year by the Koli community in Bhavnagar, and will be attended by Raju Solanki, the working president of the AAP Gujarat from the Bhavnagar area, who is a Koli Patel,” said the party sources.

Following the event, Mann will also hold a press conference in the circuit house.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-02-2023 at 01:48 IST
