Mann: AAP’s agenda doesn’t match with BJP’s politics of hatred

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday attacked the Bharataiya Janata Party (BJP) for doing “nafrat ki rajneeti (politics of hatred)”, while reiterating the party’s guarantees and showing zero bills from 25,000 households of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mann said, “Some claim that we are BJP’s team B, some claim that we are Congress’ team B. But we are team A of 130 crore people. They used to claim the same in Delhi before. We are talking about schools, electricity, infrastructure, roads. Our agenda does not match with that of BJP. They do nafrat ki rajneeti.”

Defending the party from attacks like “free ki revadi”, Mann said, “Countries like the US and Canada also give free (services) to their citizens, there it is called social security, here they call it free ki revadi.”

“There are about 75 lakh electricity meters in Punjab and 61 lakh households got zero bills. These 25,000 is just a sample,” said Mann showing the pile of bills kept nearby, claiming that they only tell things that they can do and the same would happen in Gujarat.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Mann said, “Their manifesto does not have one name… somewhere it is Sankalp Patra, somewhere Goshna Patra… because later they have to call it jumla (false promise).”

AAP candidate from Asarwa JJ Mevada and Ghatlodia candidate Vijay Patel were present. Asarwa, an SC-reserved seat, is a BJP stronghold under incumbent MLA Pradip Parmar.

Mann also held five roadshows in Banaskantha and Patan on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Asking people to vote out the incumbent BJP government, and give a chance to the AAP, Mann said in Chanasma of Patan, “Earlier you did not have a choice, now you have got a bigger option.”

Mann showed the zero bills from Punjab at Chanasma also that is a BJP stronghold since 2007 where sitting MLA is Dilipkumar Thakor who has been fielded again by the BJP. It is the only BJP seat in Patan district, where four other seats are held by the Congress.

In Patan, Mann continued the party’s promise of free electricity and said, “What did they do? Amid the election, two days ago, they increased the rate of electricity by Rs 2.50 per unit. This is the limit. We will take your tax, and give it to you only. This is not free ki revadi, but this electricity, medical treatment, education is the right of the people…”

Advertisement

Patan is held by the Congress MLA Kirtikumar Patel since 2017. The party has fielded him again this time.

Roadshows were also held in three seats of Banaskantha district — Deesa, Deodar and Vav.