BJP retains Manjalpur Assembly seat in Gujarat; Satish Patel defeats Cong rival by over 30,000 votes

“The people of Manjalpur have stood by me just as they stood by Yogesh Kaka,” Patel said after the victory. (Express Photo)

The BJP retained the Manjalpur Assembly seat in Vadodara with a reduced victory margin as compared to the 2022 Assembly polls, as party candidate Satish Patel defeated Congress’ Bhika Rabari by 30,499 votes on Monday.

Rabari polled 24,585 votes. A total of 2,223 voters opted for NOTA. Following the victory, BJP workers took out a celebratory procession.

The result, however, reflected a significantly narrower margin than the 2022 Assembly election, when the BJP had won the seat by nearly one lakh votes – owing to the 37 per cent voter turnout this time on voting day, July 30.

After registering his win, Patel said the people of Manjalpur had extended the same support to him that they had earlier given to the Late Yogesh Patel, who was an eight-term MLA. “The people of Manjalpur have stood by me just as they stood by Yogesh Kaka,” he said after the victory.