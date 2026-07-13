In Gujarat bypoll, test for Congress ahead of 2027 challenge, BJP eyes big win

BJP candidate Satish Patel filed his nomination after taking out ‘Vijay Vishwas Rally’ from the party's newly inaugurated election office to the Vadodara Collectorate. (Express Photo)

The battle for the Manjalpur Assembly constituency in Vadodara city formally entered campaign mode on Monday with the BJP and the Congress candidates filing their nominations on the last day and holding rallies in a show of political strength for the July 30 by-election.

While the ruling party is seeking to preserve the legacy of eight-time MLA Yogesh Patel and the Congress is viewing the bypoll as an electoral test ahead of the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress has also pitched it as a contest against what it called “administrative failures” in Vadodara city.

Former Gujarat Minister Bhikha Rabari filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat Congress working president Amit Chavda, who expressed confidence that the party would wrest the seat from the BJP. (Express Photo) Former Gujarat Minister Bhikha Rabari filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat Congress working president Amit Chavda, who expressed confidence that the party would wrest the seat from the BJP. (Express Photo)

Former Gujarat Minister Bhikha Rabari filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat Congress working president Amit Chavda, who expressed confidence that the party would wrest the seat from the BJP. Projecting Rabari as a leader with a “clean image”, Chavda said the Congress would campaign on the former minister’s public record while highlighting civic issues affecting Vadodara.