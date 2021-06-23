Manish Sisodia to visit Surat, meet AAP councillors

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, will visit Surat on Thursday to induct new members and hold meetings with the elected members of the party who won in the local body polls held in March this year.

During this day-long visit to Surat, Sisodia will hold a meeting with municipal councillors of AAP in Surat and will meet representatives of trade and industry, an official release from the party stated here.

On June 14, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal visited Ahmedabad and opened a new office. He also said that AAP will fight on all the 182 seats in the 2022 state assembly elections.

The party has been upbeat about its chances in Gujarat, after it won 31 seats in taluka panchayats, nine seats in municipalities and two seats in district panchayats. In the Surat municipal Corporation polls, AAP won 27 seats, while Congress failed to win a single seat.