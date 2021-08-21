Mandaviya: State authority succeeds when inspired from religious authority

Dharma Satta (religious authority) and Rajya Satta (state authority) are a tradition of India and when the state authority functions under the inspiration of the religious authority, it always becomes successful, said Union Minister for Health, Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya Friday.

Mandaviya added that Dharma Satta gives understanding and direction to the Rajya Satta and therefore BJP’s programmes are organised at such religious institutions.

Mandaviya was addressing a public gathering at a religious ashram in Chaparda of Visavadar tehsil of Junagadh district, on Friday. The Union minister is on the second day of his Jan Ashirwad Yatra that newly appointed ministers in the union council of ministers are carrying out under the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Five MPs of Gujarat, who are either newly appointed in the council of ministers or who have been elevated to the cabinet rank, are carrying out the yatra in the state. The five include Darshna Jardosh, Mahendra Munjapara, Devusinh Chauhan, Parshottam Rupala and Mandaviya. Rupala and Mandaviya were earlier Ministers of State and have been elevated to the cabinet rank with change of ministries.

Visits to religious places is one of the most highlighting features of all the ministers’ tour.

Addressing the gathering at Chaparda, Mandaviya said, “Dharma Satta and Rajya Satta are a tradition of India. In the political systems of India, from the times of Ramayana and Mahabharat, when the Rajya Satta functions under the inspiration of the Dharma Satta, the state authority always succeeds.”

“BJP always respect saints, the culture, the religion…Dharma gives understanding and direction to the Rajya Satta. And therefore, such programmes of BJP are being organised at such institutions,” he added.

In his speech, Mandaviya also said that the way people from all the communities are welcoming BJP’s yatra, it shows that all the

communities are with the party and that their confidence in PM Modi and BJP is intact.

The Union minister also reiterated that in his council of ministers, PM Modi has included representatives of each and every community. He added that there are 27 ministers from OBC communities, 20 from SC/ST communities, 11 women and 14 youths in the council of ministers.

On Friday, Mandaviya’s yatra started from Junagadh while visiting places like Makhadiya, Bilkha, Chaparda, Visavadar, Dhari, Chalala, Savarkundla, Kakranch, Gariyadhar, and Palitana.

At a public meeting in Savarkundla of Amreli district, Mandaviya spoke on various developmental initiatives of the central government in the sectors of agriculture and cooperation.

Mandaviya is scheduled to complete his yatra in Bhavnagar Saturday.