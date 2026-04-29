OVER FOUR months after the state government took over the management of a minority school in Ahmedabad, following an incident of stabbing of a Class X student by a schoolmate in August last year, the state Advocate General (AG) informed the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday that the State will withdraw its December order and hand over the management to the school administration in order to take a fresh decision in accordance with law.
On Tuesday, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray that the state government had decided to withdraw its order dated December 15, 2025, by which it had taken over the management of a minority school in Ahmedabad. Making a statement on instructions, the Advocate General submitted that the impugned order would be withdrawn within three days, and the management of the institution would be restored to the petitioners within the same period.
The AG verbally informed the court, “…We’ll see that this order stands withdrawn… management may be given back… two inquiry reports which have not been given, we’ll supply… along with the show-cause notices. We’ll invite the representation and thereafter, we’ll do the headquarters withdrawal. That should take care of the petition also, my lord.”
Trivedi was referring to the two inquiry reports — one prepared by the District Education Officer and another by a committee constituted by the Director of Primary Education. Recording the statement made by the Advocate General, the Court noted that no objection was raised by the petitioners’ senior counsel to this course of action.
In an oral order dictated in open court, the HC said, “…as regard, two inquiries initiated against the petitioners, reply has been submitted by the learned Advocate General that both the inquiry reports, namely, of the District Education Officer and the committee constituted by the Director of Primary Education, shall be supplied to the petitioners calling for their explanation, and a decision in accordance with law shall thereafter be taken after providing due opportunity of hearing to the petitioners. In view of the, to this extent, no objection has been raised by the learned Senior Counsel for the petitioners…”
The court while disposing off the appeal of the school said, “However, it is kept open for the petitioner to approach this court again in case of any grievances left with the issues, subject matter of the present petition…”
The court clarified that it had not examined the merits of the case and that all rights and contentions of the parties were kept open.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More