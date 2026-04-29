Management to be handed over to school administration, Gujarat govt tells HC

The court clarified that it had not examined the merits of the case and that all rights and contentions of the parties were kept open.

OVER FOUR months after the state government took over the management of a minority school in Ahmedabad, following an incident of stabbing of a Class X student by a schoolmate in August last year, the state Advocate General (AG) informed the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday that the State will withdraw its December order and hand over the management to the school administration in order to take a fresh decision in accordance with law.

On Tuesday, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi informed the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Ray that the state government had decided to withdraw its order dated December 15, 2025, by which it had taken over the management of a minority school in Ahmedabad. Making a statement on instructions, the Advocate General submitted that the impugned order would be withdrawn within three days, and the management of the institution would be restored to the petitioners within the same period.