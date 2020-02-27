Gujarat: Man, woman found hanging using same rope in Panchmahal

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to the Godhra civil hospital for autopsy. (File) The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to the Godhra civil hospital for autopsy. (File)

A man and a woman in their 30s were found to be hanging from a single rope tied to a tree in the compound of a primary school in Sehra in Panchmahal district on Wednesday.

The district police is investigating the alleged suicide of the couple and has sought an opinion from the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL), after registering a case of accidental death.

According to police, the man, a widower in his late 30s, and the woman, a divorcee, in her early 30s, took the extreme step as they feared rejection from their families as they belonged to the same caste. Local residents told the police that the couple, who hailed from tribal background, had been in a relationship for the past few months and wanted to get married. However, same-caste relationships are a taboo in their communities.

Sehra police who is investigating the case said that friends and family members who suspected them to be together had warned the couple against continuing with the relationship.

The bodies of the two deceased have been sent to the Godhra civil hospital for autopsy.

