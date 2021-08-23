Man, wife die after dumper hits their car in Surendranagar

A husband-wife duo was killed after a speeding dumper vehicle hit their car near Bhaduka village of Sayla taluka in Surendranagar on Saturday evening.

According to police, Mayur Patel, State Bank of India employee in Rajkot, and his wife Dimple Patel — both in their early twenties and residents of Jetpur in Rajkot, were killed in the accident on a highway. They were married recently.

“The couple was travelling to Mayur’s native place, Navalgarh village of Dhrangadhra Taluka in Surendranagar, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when the dumper hit their car around 3 pm. An FIR has been filed at Sayla police station against the dumper driver who fled the spot under Indian Penal Code sections 304a for causing death by negligence and 337 for causing hurt with rash act,” said a police officer at Sayla PS.