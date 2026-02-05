Man who sold 15-day-old to child trafficking ring arrested in Gujarat

On the day that 34-year-old Vandana Jigar Panchal and her two co-accused were sent to Sabarmati Central Jail at the end of their six-day remand with the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad City Police in the case of trafficking of a 15-day-old child, a fourth accused in the case, Yunus Imamkhan Noorkhan Sindhi, was arrested from Banaskantha district.

Police Inspector Raghuveersinh Gadhvi of the Crime Branch said Munna alias Yunus Sindhi, arrested on Wednesday, was the “second buyer” of the child.

Munna had allegedly procured the infant from another man named Govind, who had either “procured or kidnapped” the child from her parents, Gadhvi said. Govind is still at large.