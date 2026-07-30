Man who sent hoax bomb threat aspired to become an influencer, say police

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Days after the Surat district court received a hoax bomb threat, police arrested a diamond factory worker who allegedly used his friend’s phone to send the email on July 13.
Identified as Raman Rambabu Mishra (36), the suspect, who lives on Ved Road in Surat, is a native of Bihar’s Darbhanga district. He has been living in Surat for a decade and is employed as a diamond polisher/cutter. Police said he aspired to become a social media influencer.
Police said that over the last three weeks, he had mostly stayed at home with his wife and kids and spent a lot of time on YouTube.
Mishra was arrested on Tuesday under BNS sections 351(3&4) (criminal intimidation), 353 (1) (B) (false statements, rumors, or reports), and other relevant charges. A court sent him to four days of police custody on Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Bishakha Jain said, “The accused took his friend’s phone to send the threat… He wanted to become a social media influencer. On checking his phone, we found a draft bomb hoax email…”
Police also recovered a draft email addressed to the Supreme Court from his own mobile phone.
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