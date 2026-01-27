Man who escaped Nepal jail during Gen Z protests caught in Gujarat

A Gujarat man, who was jailed in Nepal on drug charges and escaped during last year’s anti-government protests in the country, was tracked down to his home in Ahmedabad and detained, the police said on Tuesday.

Dharmesh Rasiklal Chunara, who is in his early thirties, was caught by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Ahmedabad City Police, Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) (Crime), said.

In July last year, Chunara, an Ahmedabad resident who flew from Bangkok in Thailand to Kathmandu in Nepal aboard Thai Airways flight TG319, was apprehended with 13 kg of hybrid ganja worth Rs 13 crore, the police said. He was arrested and imprisoned at Bhadra jail in Kathmandu Central Jail.