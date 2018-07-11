Man who ‘duped’ official held in Maharashtra

A man who allegedly defrauded a government official was traced to a hotel at Lonavala in Maharashtra and arrested by Dang police on Monday. Ankit Mehta is accused in a cheating complaint lodged by an agriculture department official. He was produced in a court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody until July 13.

Police had earlier arrested Bhaveshri Dawda, Mehta’s alleged accomplice, and she is in judicial custody.

Mahesh Patel, an official of the agricultural department of Dang district, had filed a complaint against the directors of Dubai-based company Universal Robo, identified as Bhaveshri Dawda and Ankit Mehta, for not acting on their assurances of spending Rs 25 crore for development and uplift of tribal people in Dang.

Acting on the complaint, police raided Dawda’s house and seized documents, pen drives, laptop, bank account documents, and arrested her. Mehta was absconding. On a tip-off, Ahwa police went to Lonavala and arrested Mehta from a private hotel.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dangs, Amit Rajian said, “Mehta assumed two identities. We have recovered two sets of documents from his possession, one of Ankit Mehta and another of Nandit Mehta. There are two more complaints against Mehta and Dawda with Vadodara and Ahmedabad Police. They used to tell government officials that they are directors of a company and wanted to do social work for tribals. After signing MoUs with local authorities, they would get an office in a government building and behave like government officials and take money from tribals with fake promises.”

