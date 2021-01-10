Ahmedabad: Man wanted for attempt to murder, abduction, rioting arrested

After three FIRs were lodged against Jivaram for attempted murder, abduction and rioting, he fled to his native place in Rajasthan,” an official of Ahmedabad DCB said. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Police Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has arrested a 36-year-old man allegedly wanted for attempt to murder, abduction and rioting cases from Chiloda village in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The three FIRs against Jivaram Prajapati alias Jivo Marwari, a native of Jalore in Rajasthan and an accomplice of notorious bootlegger Raju Gendi, was lodged at Airport police station, police said.

“Through Gendi, Prajapati started bootlegging work with two others, Vikki and Ravi. Last year, following a fight between Vikki and another person, Jivaram, Vikki and Ravi had launched a spate of attacks. They abducted one Amit and brutally assaulted him at Gendi’s hideout in Sardarnagar. The trio also vandalized an office in Sardarnagar over personal rivalry and broke into another person’s house and assaulted him.

After three FIRs were lodged against Jivaram for attempted murder, abduction and rioting, he fled to his native place in Rajasthan,” an official of Ahmedabad DCB said.

Recently, the official said, Jivaram was attacked and robbed in Jalore, following which he returned to Ahmedabad for treatment. “He was undergoing treatment at a private clinic in Chiloda village when police received information about his whereabouts. He was nabbed from Chiloda village Sunday and arrested by Airport police team,” the police official said.