Man tries suicide saying wife, kids ‘brainwashed’ to convert; 5 booked

Five persons were booked for abetting the suicide of a 46-year-old man from Deesa in Banaskantha who alleged that the accused group allegedly “brainwashed” his wife and children to convert them to Islam and separate them from him.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Palanpur East police station on Sunday against Aijaz Shaikh, his father Mustafa Shaikh, uncles Alam Shaikh and Sattar Shaikh, and cousin Sohil Shaikh — all residents of Rajpur in Deesa, under Indian Penal Code 306 for abetment to suicide, 506 (1) for criminal intimidation, 384 for extortion, 511 for punishment for attempting to commit offenses punishable with life imprisonment and 114 for an offense committed when abettor present.

According to complainant Rajesh Solanki, a resident of Malgadh in Deesa of Banaskantha, his elder brother Haresh Solanki attempted suicide by consuming poison at Pataleshwar Mahadev Temple in Palanpur on August 27.

According to Rajesh, his brother Haresh consumed poison after his wife Chandrika Solanki, daughter Neha Solanki and son Akash Solanki had left him a few months ago. Haresh was then taken to the civil hospital in Palanpur and later shifted to Medipolis Hospital in the city where he is undergoing treatment.

“My niece Neha (daughter of Haresh) was studying in college two years ago when she got in touch with Aijaz Shaikh who lived in Rajpur of Deesa. He started frequenting our house and influenced Neha to the extent that she wanted to live with him. When Haresh asked Aijaz to stop frequenting his house, there was a fight between the two when Aijaz claimed that Neha was in his control. He also informed Haresh that he had pictures and videos of Neha…,” said Rajesh in his complaint.

Rajesh also alleged that soon, Aijaz started controlling Haresh’s wife Chandrika, and his son Akash, too. “Under the influence of Aijaz, Chandrika, Neha and Akash started offering namaz at home and told us that they have nothing to do with Hinduism. When my brother Haresh went to Aijaz’s house in Deesa, he was told by his father Mustafa and uncles that his wife and kids have accepted Islam on their own will,” added Rajesh in his complaint.

Rajesh added that on June 16 this year, Chandrika along with her children Neha and Akash, filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, claiming that they were being confined illegally by Haresh.

“Four months ago, Aijaz took Chandrika, Neha and Akash away. His family then prepared some legal documents and filed a Habeas Corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court claiming that they no longer wished to stay with Haresh. After the court’s order, the trio left our house due to which Haresh was left alone and fell into depression. On Sunday, he called me on my cellphone and informed me that he consumed poison at a temple in Palanpur. I reached Pataleshwar Mahadev temple where I found him unconscious and took him to hospital,” added Rajesh.

As per court documents, Chandrika Hareshbhai Solanki had moved a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat HC on June 16 that was disposed of by the court in July. In the petition, Chandrika accused her husband of illegally confining her and her children in his house in Deesa of Banaskantha.

A two-judge bench of Vipul Pancholi and Rajendra Sareen, in their order, did not find any substance in the allegation and disposed of the petition, stating that “corpora being major, they want to live on their own way”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior officer of Palanpur East police station said, “The main accused Aijaz has been detained and he is being interrogated… Further investigation is on.”