Man threatens to self-immolate if India-England T20 series is not cancelled due to Covid threat; cops launch probe

Narendra Modi Stadium where the T20 matches between India and England are being held. (File photo)

Police have started an investigation after a person called up a police inspector and said he would self-immolate himself if the ongoing T20I series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad is not cancelled in view of the rising number of Covid cases in the city.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad after the caller identifying himself as Pankaj Patel from Gandhinagar called up senior police inspector KV Patel of Chandkheda Police Station, who is a part of the security detail for the tournament, on March 12 and issued the threat.

On Saturday, an audio clip surfaced of the conversation between the caller and police inspector on social media.

In the audio, the caller can be heard asking the officer whether the Covid guidelines issued by the state government are being followed for the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

When the officer replied saying that the social distancing guidelines are not being followed, the caller demanded that the ongoing matches be cancelled, failing which he would self-immolate himself. He also said that over 75,000 people are attending the matches at stadium, which can pose a health risk.

The caller also used abusive words for the Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, saying they have failed to curb the fresh surge in the number of Covid cases.

Police have booked the accused caller under IPC sections 505 (2) for trying to promote enmity, hatred or ill will between classes, 504 for intentional insult, and 507 for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication.

“The caller had called on my cellphone on March 12 and threatened to self-immolate himself if the matches are held. He also used abusive words for the Gujarat government, chief minister and deputy chief minister. When I asked him his name, he told me he is Pankaj Patel from Gandhinagar. I immediately called up Gandhinagar police control room and shared his phone number with the officials,” KV Patel wrote in the FIR.