Friday, February 05, 2021
Man stabs former mother-in-law to death in Anand

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | February 5, 2021 10:51:18 pm
ahmedabad news, ahmedabad crime news, ahmedabad murder, indian express newsPolice said Barot had been a habitual rabble-rouser and used to assault villagers in Lambhvel in a drunken state.

A man in an Anand village allegedly killed his former mother-in-law with a sword in front of around a dozen residents who overpowered him and handed him over to the police.

The police said Nikunj Barot, a resident of Chaklasi town in Kheda, stabbed Ranjanben Patel, 65, multiple times on Friday afternoon in Lambhvel village.

According to police, Barot, in his thirties, was married to Tanvi Patel, youngest daughter of RanjanBen Patel, but the couple divorced eight months ago. Three months ago, Tanvi got married to one Chintan Patel and moved to Pune in Maharashtra.

Police said Barot had been a habitual rabble-rouser and used to assault villagers in Lambhvel in a drunken state. On Friday noon, he reached outside Ranjanben’s house, demanding to see Tanvi and started hurling abuses.

“When the victim stepped outside, she was stabbed multiple times with a sword. Barot then tried to run away but was held by the local residents. We have detained the accused and an FIR will be lodged in the matter,” said a police officer at Anand Town police station.

“The couple had divorced due to his aggressive nature… The accused has been named in an earlier FIR for attacking a resident of Lambhvel twice and also the victim’s son in the past,” the officer added

