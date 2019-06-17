Gujarat: Man sells ayurvedic tonic that has alcohol without licence, held

A man was arrested for allegedly selling an “ayurvedic tonic with alcohol content in it” without licence, in Khambalia town of Devbhumi Dwarka on Saturday. Police also seized bottles of the tonic, Bilvasava, worth Rs 1.10 lakh from the house of the accused, Chirag Lohana, in Khambalia.

Bilvasava tonic is prepared with jaggery, Indian Bael fruit pulp, water, camphor, clove and black pepper among other ingredients. One needs a licence to manufacture the tonic for sale. Chemists who sell it also need to have a licence.

According to the police, Lohana has been selling Bilvasava in 375-ml bottles for several months without licence. There was huge demand of the tonic among the residents and he had sold over 3,000 bottles in the past one month, they said.

Police took cognisance of the case after a few local activists approached them with complaints against Lohana. “We received information that a large number of youngsters were addicted to an ayurvedic tonic. It was found that Chirag Lohana was selling it to them. He used to run his business from his house and contact the buyers over phone. We seized around 1,500 bottles of Bilvasava from his house. During interrogation, he confessed to have sold over 50-60 cartons in one month,” said Inspector A B Jadeja of Khambalia police station.

Police said Lohani used to buy Bilvasava from a factory on the outskirts of Devbhumi Dwarka and was making a profit of 100%. “He used to purchase the bottle for Rs 35 and sell them for around Rs 75-100. He could neither produce a manufacturing licence nor a medical shop licence to sell the bottles,” said Jadeja, adding that he was arrested under CrPC Section 102.

Police have sent samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ahmedabad to determine the quantity of alcohol in the tonic. “Will take further action once the lab results are out,” added Jadeja.