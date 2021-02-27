Man ‘promised PG seat in Mumbai college’, duped of Rs 31.5 lakh

A case has been launched after a doctor in Ahmedabad’s Gota was allegedly duped of Rs 31.5 lakh on the promise of a seat for a post-graduation (PG) course at the Lok Manya Tilak Medical College, also known as Sion Hospital, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, the complainant, Dr Hitendra Desai (27), a resident of Shukan residency near Vande Mataram circle in Gota, who holds an MBBS degree, was duped of Rs 31.5 lakh in September last year allegedly by two middlemen and the assistant dean of Sion Hospital, Dr Rakesh Verma, who had assured to provide him admission in Master of Surgery (MS) course.

In December last year, the Mumbai Police arrested Verma in several cases of MBBS doctors being duped of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing PG seats through middlemen.

In an FIR filed at Sola High Court police station Thursday, Dr Desai said, “I was preparing for NEET, when in September 2020 I received a call from one Jay Govani who told me that if I want a seat in Sion Hospital then I need to visit Mumbai. I went to Mumbai, where Govani and one another person, Salim Patel, met me at Sion Hospital and later made me meet Dr Rakesh Verma, the assistant dean, who assured me of a seat in PG course if I do what Govani says. Then Govani demanded Rs 50 lakh from me for the admission in two installments. I paid Rs 31.5 lakh between September 11 and 21 to Govani’s bank account through different transactions. Then Govani switched off his phone and on September 30, 2020, I again travelled to Mumbai and met Dr Verma who assured me that my admission process will begin from October. All three accused kept on giving me false assurances that my classes will begin once my registration is done, however, till date, nothing happened.”

Police have lodged a case of fraud, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under IPC sections. The FIR has not named any accused in the case but the police have claimed that a probe has been launched.