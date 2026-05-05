Man lynched in skirmish over son’s marriage; hunt on for suspects: Police

When asked why sections of the Atrocity Act had not been added to the FIR since the deceased is a Dalit, PI RS Parmar of Anandnagar police station said, “It primarily appears that the accused persons are also from a Scheduled Caste. We have deployed teams to apprehend the accused and will know more once they are placed under arrest.”
SEVERAL TEAMS of the Ahmedabad City Police have been dispatched across different parts of north Gujarat to search for four persons who allegedly thrashed a man to death in public over a domestic dispute linked to the marriage of the latter’s son and a woman of their family.
Natu Ala Parmar (52) died during treatment allegedly due to the grievous injuries caused by the assault, CCTV footage of which has been recovered by the police.
The FIR was registered at Anandnagar police station on May 3, on the basis of a complaint by 25-year-old Kaushik Natu Parmar, son of the deceased. He claimed that the four accused had thrashed his father with iron rods and sticks on the head causing his death. He claimed that the attack was a fallout of his (Kaushik) marriage and subsequent dispute with his wife Malvika.
The FIR stated that Kaushik, a plumber, married Malvika around four years ago. After some medical complications 6 months ago, she had gone to live with her parents and after the couple had some arguments, she did not return to her marital home.
The FIR stated that on May 2, around 8:30 pm, he got a call from a friend who told him that his father had been assaulted near Jivraj bridge, that several people had hit him on the head and that he was bleeding profusely. When he and his family members reached the spot, someone called an ambulance, but as his father was unconscious and bleeding, they put him in an autorickshaw and took him to Parekh Hospital. Natu Parmar subsequently died during treatment.
At the hospital, his friends told him that his father had been attacked by the four accused persons and another unidentified person, who were booked under the BNS section for murder.
When asked why sections of the Atrocity Act had not been added to the FIR since the deceased is a Dalit, PI RS Parmar of Anandnagar police station said, “It primarily appears that the accused persons are also from a Scheduled Caste. We have deployed teams to apprehend the accused and will know more once they are placed under arrest.”
Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters.
Expertise
Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat.
Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border.
Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.
Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures, including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More