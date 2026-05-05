Man lynched in skirmish over son’s marriage; hunt on for suspects: Police

When asked why sections of the Atrocity Act had not been added to the FIR since the deceased is a Dalit, PI RS Parmar of Anandnagar police station said, “It primarily appears that the accused persons are also from a Scheduled Caste. We have deployed teams to apprehend the accused and will know more once they are placed under arrest.”

SEVERAL TEAMS of the Ahmedabad City Police have been dispatched across different parts of north Gujarat to search for four persons who allegedly thrashed a man to death in public over a domestic dispute linked to the marriage of the latter’s son and a woman of their family.

Natu Ala Parmar (52) died during treatment allegedly due to the grievous injuries caused by the assault, CCTV footage of which has been recovered by the police.

The FIR was registered at Anandnagar police station on May 3, on the basis of a complaint by 25-year-old Kaushik Natu Parmar, son of the deceased. He claimed that the four accused had thrashed his father with iron rods and sticks on the head causing his death. He claimed that the attack was a fallout of his (Kaushik) marriage and subsequent dispute with his wife Malvika.