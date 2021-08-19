Man living with bodies of mother, uncle for 2 days tries suicide: Cops

A 39-year-old man, suspected to have killed his mother and uncle in Isanpur of Ahmedabad and was living with the bodies in the house for two days, was rushed to hospital on Wednesday night after he allegedly attempted suicide.

According to police, the house of Varun Pandya in Suman Sajni Society was broke open on Wednesday night following complaints from his neighbours on his alleged suicide bid.

Police found an injured Varun and decaying bodies of his mother Vandana Pandya and uncle Amul Pandya in the house. Varun was rushed to LG Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“The man allegedly tried to end his life twice in the past 15 days and his neighbours were aware of that.

On Wednesday night, one of the neighbours informed the police that Varun might have tried to kill himself again,” said a senior police officer.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found Varun with stab wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted. He was rushed to LG Hospital where he is in a critical state. We have sent the two bodies for postmortem. Further details will be shared once Pandya regains consciousness and the postmortem report is out,” the officer added.