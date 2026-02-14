Man kills teen in Ahmedabad, tells her father; arrested: Police

A 17-year-old girl was killed in Ahmedabad after repeatedly being hit on the head with a stone by a man who was in a relationship with her.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot with the incident occurring after a heated argument between the two in which the 17-year-old sought to break off the relationship. The police added that the accused had called the victim’s father and his own father to inform them that he had murdered the victim.

The local police, who were patrolling the area, immediately reached the spot and secured the body and scene of the crime. They found the accused in the vicinity and placed him under arrest before the victim’s family reached the spot, booking him on charges of murder. The accused was sent to police remand for two days on Friday.