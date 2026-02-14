Man kills teen in Ahmedabad, tells her father; arrested: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 17-year-old girl was killed in Ahmedabad after repeatedly being hit on the head with a stone by a man who was in a relationship with her.
According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in a parking lot with the incident occurring after a heated argument between the two in which the 17-year-old sought to break off the relationship. The police added that the accused had called the victim’s father and his own father to inform them that he had murdered the victim.
The local police, who were patrolling the area, immediately reached the spot and secured the body and scene of the crime. They found the accused in the vicinity and placed him under arrest before the victim’s family reached the spot, booking him on charges of murder. The accused was sent to police remand for two days on Friday.
Speaking to the Indian Express, the local Police Inspector said, “The accused and deceased had a fight over the former’s suspicions about the latter speaking to other men. The accused said that this escalated and they pushed each other. The girl then said she would break off the engagement and in this fit of anger, the accused told us during interrogation that he picked up a stone and hit her on the head twice. We recovered a triangular piece of the stone that was used while committing the offence.’’
The Inspector added that he will write to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to install more security measures at the spot saying there was a lack of CCTV cameras and lighting there.
An FIR was filed at the local police station at 11:55 pm on February 11 on the basis of a complaint by the victim’s father. The FIR said that the father had called the accused’s family, telling them that his family was considering breaking off the engagement between the two after his daughter raised issues with his behaviour. The complainant said that his daughter had accused the man of being suspicious of her and frequently swearing at her. The accused then called the complainant and told him that he had proof that his daughter was speaking to other men. He allegedly threatened him, warning of dire consequences if the engagement was ended.
Thereafter, on February 9, the accused went to the complainant’s home and fought with the girl. Following this, his family met the complainant and upon reaching a settlement, decided on a marriage date of April 2026. However, the girl refused to speak to the man anymore leading to him getting increasingly agitated in his phone calls to her, according to the FIR.
After the accused called the victim’s father, he called his wife to ascertain the whereabouts of the girl who told him that she had indeed gone out with the accused. The father then confirmed the sequence of events with his daughter-in-law, who told him that the accused had lured the minor with the promise of solving the dispute between them. When the complainant and his two sons went to the spot of the murder, the girl’s lifeless body was lying in a parking lot, wounded and bleeding severely. Upon reaching the spot, paramedics declared her dead.
